GIANT lock Will Rowlands is determined to help form a rugged Dragons pack to fuel his Test ambitions with Wales.

The 29-year-old is now officially on the books at Rodney Parade after making the move from Wasps, a switch that he had to make to continue his Test career in the countdown to the 2023 World Cup.

He opted for the Dragons and last weekend's international against Canada provided a taste of what is to come.

Rowlands formed a second-row partnership with 20-year-old Ben Carter, received lineout ball from hooker Elliot Dee and worked with back rowers Aaron Wainwright and Ross Moriarty, while tighthead Leon Brown and flanker Taine Basham came off the bench at Principality Stadium.

The Dragons, who are looking overseas to boost their propping options, will be able to field a formidable first-choice front eight that can help Rowlands' bid to break into the Wales XV.

"It's an exciting group and hopefully I can add a bit and play my part for the squad moving forward to get some results. If you want to play international rugby then you have to play well for your region or club," said Rowlands.

Wales boss Wayne Pivac said last week that he believes the move to Rodney Parade will help Rowlands push to the next level.

Like rivals Alun Wyn Jones and Adam Beard, he will now be able to stay in Test camp in the autumn and Six Nations periods.

"Aside from having to come to Wales in order to continue playing for Wales [because of the 60-cap rule], I definitely saw it as a positive," said Rowlands, who made his eighth international appearance.

"Trying to do those Six Nations campaigns when dragged between two places was pretty difficult, particularly when trying to call a lineout or establish yourself in a team and you are missing days of training.

"It's a tough ask so I am excited about hopefully being here the whole time, getting picked to play for Wales and playing well for the Dragons."

TALENT: Ben Carter

Rowlands joined forces with Carter against Canada with the youngster winning the man of the match award on debut.

The pair went up against each other in the European Champions Cup in December, when it was then 19-year-old Carter's third senior appearance and second start, and the Dragons signing has been impressed.

"It was great playing with Ben. He has a very mature head for a 20-year-old," said Rowlands. "He dealt with the occasion really well and played great, so I am looking forward to playing with him a few more times for Wales and the Dragons.

"He has done very well and is an example that when you get an opportunity in sport for whatever reason then you just need to take it. Full credit to Ben, he did that at the weekend.

"He definitely doesn't come across as a 20-year-old guy, he's got a pretty mature head on him and is methodical and diligent. He has all the attributes to go pretty far in the game."