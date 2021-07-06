FUNDING aimed at making travel routes safer and more accessible in communities in Torfaen, has been granted final approval.

Welsh Government granted Torfaen County Borough Council £194,000 as part of the road safety grant, and £269,500 as part of the safe routes in communities grant.

Now the council’s executive member for the environment, Cllr Mandy Owen, has approved a report allowing the funds to be released to their relevant schemes.

Work to make Brook Street in Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, up to an adoptable standard will be contributed to with £194,000 as part of the road safety grant.

This grant aims to reduce the number of people who are killed or seriously injured on Welsh roads. It focuses on motorcyclists, young people and vulnerable road users.

The council was unsuccessful in requesting £30,000 of funding from the road safety grant for the Turnpike roundabout on the B4236, and £88,000 for a red light and speed on-green safety camera upgrade on Rockhill Road in Pontypool.

But the council has received £179,340 for the continuation of the Llantarnam Community Primary School scheme, as part of the safer route in communities grant.

This provides a short-cut direct walking and cycling route between the existing community and the new school, as well as the new residential estate.

The route also connects new residential areas to the existing local shops in the middle of Oakfield, Cwmbran.

The safer route in communities grant aims to improve accessibility within communities, in particular to schools, with a focus on walking and cycling.

The council also received a £162,000 safer route grant for a toucan crossing in Thornhill Road, near Woodland Primary School in Upper Cwmbran.

This scheme is expected to be completed between October and November this year.