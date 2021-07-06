WINGER Courtney Senior is eyeing promotion with Newport County AFC after heading to Rodney Parade on a one-year deal.

The 24-year-old has become an Exile after spending the last five seasons with League Two rivals Colchester United.

Senior made 145 appearances for the U’s and scored 14 goals, including one against County in 2019.

Now the attacker, who can play on either flank or behind a striker, will wear amber after becoming Michael Flynn’s eighth signing of the summer.

“This is a massive opportunity for me, it’s a great club, a great team and so I can’t wait to get started,” said Senior.

“Hopefully I’ll be able to help get the team promoted and get them to where they need to be.

“I’ve played against Newport County AFC before and I’ve always thought that they were a good side, they always have good team spirit.

“The manager was one of the key reasons as to why I’ve come here, I’m really trusting in his word, and I really believe in what he’s trying to do.

“All the conversations I’ve had so far about my deal have been positive, he’s been interested in signing me for a while, he’s been interested in how my style of play can fit Newport County AFC which is one of the main reasons why I’m here.

“I’ve played in this league for a few years now so I’ve got good experience playing against a lot of the current teams so hopefully that will carry on.

“I hope to be able to get more goals and assists, help the team but also be able to help myself too. I feel like by joining the club, everyone at Newport County AFC and the gaffer can help me achieve my goals.”

Flynn has bolstered his squad with goalkeeper Joe Day, defenders Cameron Norman and James Clarke, midfielders Ed Upson and Chris Missilou and forwards Jermain Hylton and Courtney Baker-Richardson.

The manager hopes that Senior’s track record in Essex will help him hit the ground running in Newport.

Flynn said: “Courtney has a vast amount of experience in this league and had made an impression on us over the last few seasons.

“He has made more than 100 appearances in League Two, so he will bring a lot of experience to the squad and is another good attacking option for us.”