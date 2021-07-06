THE BRITISH and Irish Lions match against the Vodacom Bulls on Saturday has been called off following an outbreak of Covid-19 in the South African team.
Four players and one member of management tested positive for the virus and safety protocols have forced the team to withdraw from the game.
The Lions are hoping to arrange an alternative fixture or rearrange the game for a point in the future.
Meanwhile, South Africa's test against Georgia is in question as players and management from both sides tested positive for Coronavirus.
Lions coach Steve Tandy said: ""Through Covid you learn that you need to adapt.
"You can have the best-laid plans, but things move really quickly and change.
"It's about being prepared for whatever comes our way at whatever moment in time.
"Whatever the group needs - more contact, an extra day off for recovery - we'll just adapt to that as we go".
Wednesday's match against the Cell C Sharks will go ahead as planned.
