A RISCA woman is on a mammoth year-long fundraising event to raise money for mental health charity Mind.

Bethan Ballam began her fundraising challenges in March and is aiming to do a challenge a month, with the final challenge in March 2022 being a big fundraising party - if Covid-19 rules allow - and a head shave.

Ms Ballam has been completing the challenges despite the restrictions, either doing them solo or at home to keep in line with the Welsh Government’s rules.

So far, she has completed two virtual 10K races and a squat challenge which saw 3,295 squats done in just April. In June she completed runs totalling 100 kilometres.

Ms Ballam (in action, above) chose Mind after losing a friend to suicide last year, and because of support she has received from family and friends since losing her dad.

“I lost my dad suddenly in July 2011, almost 10 years ago. I was 23. He went to work and never came home," she said.

“He died of a ‘catastrophic’ brain aneurysm. That’s the word I remember the doctor using. It absolutely broke me.

“I was such a daddy’s girl, and still am. I genuinely wonder how I have survived the last 10 years without him.

“I have been lucky enough to have had amazing support from friends and family, to help me through this challenging time, but not everyone is lucky enough to have a support network.

“It’s in times like these where services like Mind are invaluable in helping those affected by grief, loneliness, depression and more, to overcome their challenges.”

On her friend’s suicide, she added: “I can’t help but wonder how things could be different if he had reached out to a service just like Mind.”

On Mind’s work and need for fundraising, Ms Ballam said: “With the pandemic, and cancellation of events, funding to charities has been significantly impacted, and many are facing tough decisions as to how to provide the same level of service with less resources.

"That’s why it’s important that I do everything I can to support them in this tough time, to help them continue their amazing work and to keep this service going for all those people who need their support.

“I’ve spoken with many people who have used Mind over the years, and they have explained to me how critical it was in helping them through their struggles. Although I’ve personally never used Mind’s services, I feel better knowing that the service is there for everyone.

“That’s why I want to support Mind, by raising money to help them continue their amazing work and to keep this service going for all those people who need it now or may need it in the future.”

This month, Ms Ballam is selling raffle tickets and is beginning half marathon training. The raffle is set for August, and there are also plans for a charity quiz night at The Darran in Risca in September.

Ms Ballam was planning to take on the Cardiff Half Marathon in October. This has now been postponed but she is planning to do it virtually instead.

There are more fundraising challenges and events to be planned, and you can keep up to date on the events at https://m.facebook.com/bethsbuzzcutformind

Ms Ballam’s fundraising page is https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bethanballam.