WALES may have been knocked out of Euro 2020, but a school in Blaenavon has still got football fever.

Pupils at Blaenavon Heritage VC Primary School took part in a Euro Funday Monday to kick off their sports week.

Freestyle footballer Rebaz Mohammed gave the children a demonstration of his skills, before running workshops teaching the kids how to pull off tricks.

And local side Blaenavon Blues also ran training sessions for the children throughout the day.

Leanne Jones, from Blaenavon Heritage VC Primary, said: “We started our sports week with a Euro Funday Monday. We have got Blaenavon Blues who came in to support the event. And we have Rebaz and ball sports and activities in the hall.

“We started today (Monday) with an opening ceremony where Rebaz did a demonstration and the children did zumba.

“Some of the older children recognised him straight away from his YouTube videos. They really enjoyed it.

“It was the first time we have been outside together as a whole school since last year.

“Throughout the week, the children will take part in all sorts of activities. This year the focus is on fun because of the year we have had.

“They will be doing tennis, cheerleading, street dance, working with the local bowls club, yoga, crazy golf, pound fit, and an inflatable obstacle course. We are also getting in a bouncy castle for them as a treat for the end of the week.

“It’s been a difficult time for them, so we wanted to make this year extra special.”