IMPROVEMENTS will be made to the George Street junction in Pontypool, and bus stop infrastructure around Torfaen county borough, following funding from Welsh Government.
Torfaen County Borough Council applied for £500,000 worth of funding through the Welsh Government’s local transport fund and £465,000 of this has been approved.
Now the executive cabinet member for the environment at Torfaen Council, Cllr Mandy Owen, has given the green light for the funding to be spent on the relevant projects.
The local transport fund allows local councils in Wales to apply for funding to improve infrastructure throughout their local authority area.
Funding is granted to applications that deliver access to employment, improve the quality of life for rural and disadvantage communities, improve public transport times and reliability and for communities to access key services.
Two out of three bids from Torfaen council for funding have been approved.
£300,000 has been granted for bus stop infrastructure improvements around the county borough, while £165,000 has been granted for improvements at the George Street junction in Pontypool.
A bid of £25,000 for the B4246 from Blaenavon to Brynmawr was unsuccessful.
Work on the George Street improvements is set to start in September, with completion scheduled for November this year.
Work on improving county borough bus stop infrastructure will begin at the start of 2022.
No details have been given on which locations in Torfaen will benefit from the bus stop upgrades.
