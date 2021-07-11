THIS week we delved into the archives to find pictures of old buildings in Monmouthshire. From pubs to listed historic sites, the buildings have barely changed over the years. Do you remember the buildings being like this?

South Wales Argus: A boy fascinated by the animals in Abergavenny Pet Shop

A boy fascinated by the animals in Abergavenny Pet Shop

South Wales Argus: Ashfield House in Chepstow in 1992, when there was a campaign to stop the building falling into ruin

Ashfield House in Chepstow in 1992, when there was a campaign to stop the building falling into ruin

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus: Abergavenny Coliseum - picture taken in 1989

Abergavenny Coliseum - picture taken in 1989

South Wales Argus: Abergavenny Labour Club in 1990

Abergavenny Labour Club in 1990

South Wales Argus: Argoed Coachhouse, Penalt, near Monmouth where George Bernard Shaw is believed to have written some of his plays

Argoed Coachhouse, Penalt, near Monmouth where George Bernard Shaw is believed to have written some of his plays

South Wales Argus: Netherend Post Office, Lydney

Netherend Post Office, Lydney

South Wales Argus: Cordell County Inn, Govilon

Cordell County Inn, Govilon

South Wales Argus: Nelson's summer house in Monmouth

Nelson's summer house in Monmouth

South Wales Argus: The Angels at Grosmont

The Angels at Grosmont