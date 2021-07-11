THIS week we delved into the archives to find pictures of old buildings in Monmouthshire. From pubs to listed historic sites, the buildings have barely changed over the years. Do you remember the buildings being like this?
A boy fascinated by the animals in Abergavenny Pet Shop
Ashfield House in Chepstow in 1992, when there was a campaign to stop the building falling into ruin
Abergavenny Coliseum - picture taken in 1989
Abergavenny Labour Club in 1990
Argoed Coachhouse, Penalt, near Monmouth where George Bernard Shaw is believed to have written some of his plays
Netherend Post Office, Lydney
Cordell County Inn, Govilon
Nelson's summer house in Monmouth
The Angels at Grosmont
