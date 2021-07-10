HERE are some photographs from our archive of long-standing buildings in Torfaen. Pubs, hospital buildings and a school all feature with pictures dating back to the 1980s and 1990s. We hope the bring back fond memories.

County Hospital in Panteg, picture taken in 1987

Nan Kwok Chinese Restaurant in Cwmbran in 1992

The Ashbridge in Cwmbran in the 1980s

Torfaen Hospital in 1994

The Ashbridge Inn, Cwmbran, in 1991

AG Puddle and Co in Pontypool sold bathrooms and kitchens in 1990

Abersychan Comprehensive School in December 1982

The Army Surplus Shop, Clarence Street, Pontypool