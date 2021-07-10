HERE are some photographs from our archive of long-standing buildings in Torfaen. Pubs, hospital buildings and a school all feature with pictures dating back to the 1980s and 1990s. We hope the bring back fond memories.
County Hospital in Panteg, picture taken in 1987
Nan Kwok Chinese Restaurant in Cwmbran in 1992
The Ashbridge in Cwmbran in the 1980s
Torfaen Hospital in 1994
The Ashbridge Inn, Cwmbran, in 1991
AG Puddle and Co in Pontypool sold bathrooms and kitchens in 1990
Abersychan Comprehensive School in December 1982
The Army Surplus Shop, Clarence Street, Pontypool
