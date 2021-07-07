FULLY-VACCINATED Brits will be fast tracked when travelling from Heathrow Airport as part of a new pilot scheme the streamline the travel process following the coronavirus pandemic.

As the UK prepares to “live with Covid” government ministers are drawing up plans to end self-isolation requirements when travelling from amber list countries.

Under a pilot programme to be launched this week, passengers from selected destinations will be able to upload their coronavirus vaccination certificate before boarding.

On arrival at the airport, they will then be directed to dedicated lanes at the border to speed their passage through immigration.

British Airways and Virgin Atlantic have joined the trial scheme.

Only those landing in London from Athens, Los Angeles, Montego Bay, Jamaica, and New York are affected are affected by the new trial.

Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye said: “This pilot will allow us to show that pre-departure and arrival checks of vaccination status can be carried out safely at check in, so that fully vaccinated passengers can avoid quarantine from July 19.”

His comments were echoed by Virgin Atlantic chief executive Shai Weiss who said: “To reap the benefits of the UK’s world-leading vaccine roll out, the UK Government must act now to remove self-isolation for fully vaccinated passengers arriving from amber countries, and no later than the domestic reopening on July 19.

“The UK is already falling behind US and EU and a continued overly cautious approach towards international travel will further impact economic recovery and the 500,000 UK jobs that are at stake.”

Meanwhile, Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency, told The Sun: “It would be pointless introducing it in mid-August as the summer travel season will have been lost almost entirely — along with tens of thousands of jobs.”