LOOKING for a property which you can stamp with your own personality?

One steeped in history but with the potential to be turned into a fantastic, up-to-date family home?

Well, this sprawling and dilapidated former country lodge with an historic link to Lord Tredegar's former South Wales estate could be just what you are looking for.

You just need to look beyond its current state and imagine what you could do with the blank canvas of this four-bedroom property, which sits in grounds for about 1.2 acres.

Detached Deer Park House, located in the centre of its own grounds, is reputed to have been the former park lodge and kennels serving nearby Tredegar House and park.

The spacious property, with grounds of some 1.2 acres, on Deer Park Lane, Bassaleg, is being sold by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions. It has a guide price for £400,000-plus.

The four-bedroom property, which has certainly seen better days, really offers its new owner huge potential. It is situated within the recently-constructed Redrow Carnegie Court development at Bassaleg, on the west edge of the Newport and has great links to the M4 and Newport city centre.

Sean Roper, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "The house is understood to be the former park lodge and kennels of Tredegar Park and was occupied until a few years ago before becoming vacant during the redevelopment of the surrounding land.

"It offers a tantalising link to Newport's past and is steeped in history. The massive oak beams in the roof give an idea of the stature of the building. One can only imagine how commanding the property once was when it was an integral part of the Tredegar estate and its rambling, majestic grounds.

"There is some fascinating, dated, graffiti, left by what one presumes were roofers working on the rafters in the eaves of the lodge at the turn of the last century.

"The accommodation currently comprises four double bedrooms, two further loft rooms, three reception rooms. It offers the potential for a unique redevelopment project in a sought after and accessible location.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for someone with vision to acquire a substantial detached residence set in approximately 1.12 acres (0.45ha) which also benefits from two two double block garages. The property and the garages require full renovation but offer huge potential for either refurbishment as one large family dwelling or conversion to flats (subject to necessary planning consents)."

The next Paul Fosh Auctions online sale, at which this property along with some 90-plus others will be offered for sale, starts at midday on Tuesday, July 20, and ends at 5pm on Thursday, July 22.

