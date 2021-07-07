A FORMATION of Puma helicopters will be seen in the skies above Chepstow this afternoon.
Starting at RAF Benson in Oxfordshire, the flypast to mark 50 years of service in the Royal Air Force is due to fly over the Monmouthshire town at 3.04pm today.
The RAF said the Puma, a medium-lift support helicopter, has flown on combat and humanitarian operations around the world over the last five decades, including Northern Ireland, Bosnia, Kosovo, Iraq, Afghanistan, Mozambique and the Caribbean.
The helicopters have also supported flood relief efforts and the coronavirus pandemic response in Britain.
