HERE is a round up of public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the last week:

* Newport City Council has applied to Natural Resources Wales for a marine licence so that remediation work can be carried out on the Transporter Bridge. The work will comprise maintenance, repair, restoration and enhancement.

* Newport city Council is set to dispose of part of an open space known as Kelly road Park, a triangular-shaped parcel beside 39 Brangwyn Crescent, Newport.

* Punch Partnerships (PTL) Limited has applied to vary the premises livence for the Old Bridgend Inn, Commercial Street, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran. They want to extend the opening hours to 8am on Monday to Sunday in order to serve breakfast, tea and coffee, and amend the licensing plan to allow the sale of alcohol from an external bar servery and remove all existing conditions and replace with new conditions detailed in the application.

* Newport City Council has received the following planning applications regarding listed buildings and conservation areas:

Refurbishment and external alterations (inc side dormers) for a new assisted living care facility at 21 Sow Park Circle

Change of use of part of first floor of premises from A3 to B1 use at The Queen's Hotel, 19 Bridge Street

Construction of footbridge connecting Queensway to Devon Place and associated works at site of Newport Station Footbridge, Devon Place.

Outline Application (with all matters reserved) for residential development at land to the west and the south of Mandrake House, Tregwilym Road, Rogerstone

Change of use of part of the ground floor and second floor from retail/offices to residential (C3) including loft conversion and rooflights to create four self-contained flats with external alterations at 67 Commercial Street

Amendments to previously approved planning permission 17/0544 for the retention of rear extension and external alterations to front elevation. Amendments include roof details, fenestration, internal layout changes and conversion of garage to create additional bedroom at 57 Fields Road.

* Square Scaffolding Ltd, of Beechwood House, Christchurch Road, Newport, has applied for a Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence to use Unit 9, Taverner Trading Estate, Caerleon, as an operating centre for two goods vehicles and no trailers.

* Granville-West Chivers and Morgan, Risca, is looking for anyone who may have a claim against or an interest in the estate of Nina Moyle Jones (deceased), formerly of 9 Elm Drive, Ty Sign, Risca, who died on November 9, 2019.