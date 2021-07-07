A CONCERT by Welsh rock band Feeder which was due to be held in Newport's Tredegar Park this weekend has been postponed.

The event was due to held on Friday, July 9.

But now Mark Hopkins, head of festivals and live music for Escape Records, the organisers for the Feeder Newport gig, told the Argus the event has postponed until Friday, August 6.

MORE NEWS:

He said: "It will still be the first major outdoor show in South Wales which we are very excited about. The full lineup has moved over with special guest Craig Charles Soul & Funk Club, The Magic Gang and Welsh bands Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard and Tom Auton & The Bottle Breakers."

A spokesman from Escape Records said: “Unfortunately, due to the easing of restrictions, the Feeder show at Tredegar Park for Friday, July 9, has been rearranged for Friday, August 7, followed by PARTY AT THE PARK on Saturday, August 7.

"We have been working behind the scenes of this event in order to honour our promise of complimentary NHS tickets for Party At The Park. We have always been committed to following through on this promise and despite the slight delay, we are ecstatic that we still do so.

"All ticket holders have been emailed about the rescheduled shows. By rolling over your tickets, you help keep the events industry alive in Wales and the jobs of many event and hospitality workers safe during this time. We love you all. We’d like to take this moment to thank you all for your endless support and continued patience at this time.

"As always, our main priority is the safety of our event attendees, artists and staff. We continue to work with the local authorities and are following the latest government advice. The entire venue will be Covid compliant and all possible measures will be put in place to ensure it is a Covid safe environment for everyone.

"We look forward to welcoming everybody to Feeder’s homecoming on Friday, August 6.”

Tickets are still available on the website.