A DEER was spotted in an unusual predicament in Chepstow - having wandered onto a rooftop.

Officers from the RSPCA were contacted after a member of the public spotted the deer’s plight on Trelleck Road in Chepstow on Thursday, June 24.

The animal had climbed onto a garage roof, which ran alongside an adjacent woodland – but had found itself unable to walk back up the sloping tiles.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Sian Burton said it was like the deer was "trying to climb a treadmill", and she soon called the fire and rescue service for assistance.

Firefighters were on route to the scene when the deer jumped down and tumbled approximately 10 feet, or three metres, to the floor.

Fortunately, despite the ordeal, the deer was unharmed from the jump and soon trotted away. Ms Burton monitored the animal until she was out of sight and was happy she was not injured, and had no welfare concerns.

She said: "We deal with all sorts of animals on rooftops. This was the first time I've ever had a call about a deer.

“Every day as an animal rescue officer is different, but my task list reached new heights with this job.

"The poor deer very frightened. She was trying to climb off, but couldn’t work her way back up the sloping tiles.

"Unfortunately, with firefighters on route, the deer took matters into her own hands, and took a less than graceful jump, and tumbled to the ground.

"Obviously, I was concerned – but fortunately the deer was unharmed from the fall to the ground and, after a minute or so, happily trotted off."

