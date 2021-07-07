A BREWDOG advert has been banned after it was criticised for making misleading claims over an alcoholic drink.

The Scottish brewery has grown in popularity in recent years, renowned for firm favourites like Punk IPA and Elvis Juice.

An Instagram post for the brand’s Clean & Press Hard Seltzer received five complaints that the ad implied that the drink was healthy and used general health claims that were not permitted for alcoholic drinks.

The ad read: "Due to advertising regulations we cannot claim this drink is healthy," and continued: "Even though Clean & Press is only 90 calories per can, with no carbs or sugar and a little bit of alcohol, this is not a health drink. If you are looking for a health drink, do not drink Clean & Press."

Brewdog said the ad was intended to be “tongue-in-cheek” but accepted that they breached the rules and would not use it again.

Brewdog said the ad was intended to be “tongue-in-cheek”. (ASA/PA)

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said “only 90 calories per can” and “no carbs or sugar” were nutrition claims that were not permitted for alcoholic drinks, as was the implication that the product was beneficial to overall good health or health-related wellbeing.

The ASA ruled that the ad must not appear again in its current form, adding: “We told Brewdog not to make health claims, or non-permitted nutrition claims about alcoholic drinks. We also told them not to make permitted nutrition claims for alcoholic drinks if the product did not meet the associated conditions of use for the claim.”

A Brewdog spokesman said: “We have accepted the ASA ruling and have removed the wording in question.”