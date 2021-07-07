THE family of the young German girl seen crying on TV screens during England’s 2-0 win over Germany have issued a statement regarding the GoFundMe appeal launched by a Welsh football fan.

Joel Hughes, from Pontypridd, set up the GoFundMe appeal in after seeing the young girl in tears following her sides Euro 2020 defeat.

The scenes were cheered by football fans in the ground and trolling of the girl online inspired Mr Hughes to start the appeal to show that the UK is “not all bad”.

He said: "I'd like to think that the parents of the little girl will spend this on a nice treat for her so that she knows that not everyone from the UK is horrible and that we care.

"No, I don't think this will change the world. But it can do one thing for that little girl."

The appeal has since raised £36,000 and the German family have issued a heart-warming statement in response.

The statement reads: "In the interests of our daughter and our family we would like to remain private however we wish to thank everyone for your amazing support.

"Our daughter would like to request your generous donations go to UNICEF, knowing that your kindness will do good."

England are preparing to face Denmark in the second semi-final of Euro 2020 in front of a 60,000-strong Wembley crowd on Wednesday night.

The winner will face Italy in the final after their penalty shootout win over Spain on Tuesday.