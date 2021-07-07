NEWPORT County AFC will wait until they get clarity on the lifting of coronavirus restrictions in Wales before releasing details on season tickets for next season.

The Exiles played all of their regular season games in League Two behind closed doors at Rodney Parade because of the pandemic before 900 supporters were allowed in for the play-off semi-final first leg against Forest Green Rovers.

Their 23 rivals in England will be free of restrictions for the coming campaign, which gets under way on August 7, but County are waiting for news in Wales.

“Supporters will be aware of the news the Prime Minister communicated in relation to England and the lifting of Covid restrictions,” read a statement.

“As health is devolved in Wales, it is for the Welsh Government to determine what next steps will be taken in relation to any lifting of Covid restrictions. This is anticipated next week.

“As a board we have taken a view throughout the pandemic that we wouldn’t sell season tickets until we knew we could deliver the package offered.

“That approach has not changed and thus, we will communicate further when the position of Welsh Government is known on the return of fans to stadia.

“We will continue our dialogue with both Welsh Government colleagues and EFL. Thank you for your patience and continued support.”

Last season County season ticket holders were able to watch home fixtures on iFollow.