A FOSTER carer and cancer survivor has accused a major letting agency of costing her income and of breaking the contract agreement.

Jane Donovan, 59, moved into the home in Margaret Street, Newport, in December 2020 specifically because it was as having three bedrooms and being in ‘pristine’ condition by haart Lettings.

Ms Donovan moved into the property in December 2020

However, after social workers visited they told Ms Donovan that the attic room - listed as a bedroom by the letting agents - could not be used as a room for children in care because of safety concerns, such as lack of fixed heating or a fire escape.

An Environmental Health Officer from Newport City Council also inspected the property, and confirmed the room could not be used as a bedroom and declared it uninhabitable.

The attic 'bedroom' had no fixed heating or any fire alarms

The report recommended that the attic room should be locked away, so Ms Donovan would not even be allowed to use it as storage space.

She is still being charged the full £700 per month to rent the property.

Ms Donovan, who has had both breast cancer and Leiomyosarcoma, a rare form of smooth muscle cancer, has been a foster carer for almost four years, specifically rented the property so that she could help to provide a temporary home for more children in care, but will not be able to do that as long as she stays at Margaret Street.

The oven and hob are considered to be too close to the door

“The idea of me having a three-bedroom house was to either short-term foster another child, or to offer respite," she said. “I’ve not been able to do that.

“The landlord's not adjusted the rent in the case of me not being able to use the room as a bedroom.

“I've lost income, in that way”.

harrt said it had been "responsive, sympathetic and understanding of the situation", and the house's landlord had agreed Ms Donovan could move out without being penalised for breaking the tenancy contract.

There have been issues with damp throughout the property

Ms Donovan has said she has now been looking to move away, and is looking at both private and local authority housing - but with no luck so far.

She said she did view the property before renting, but maintains that she did not know that the attic was not suitable to be used as a bedroom.

There have been a number of other issues in the property, including the boiler breaking in the middle of winter for eight days, damp, and a lack of an electrical safety certificate - and the garden is deemed too dangerous for children to go in by social workers because the shed is leaning to one side.

The shed has is tilted to one side, so much so that the garden is considered unsafe for children by social workers

Ms Donovan has been in touch with organisations such as Shelter and the Citizen’s Advice Bureau

“I was at my wit's end in a way because fostering is not easy in itself,” said Ms Donovan.

“To add on this hassle, where I'm constantly emailing them and bringing them in, with no response – it’s really frustrating”.

The conservatory had also been leaking inside whenever it rained

Caroline Allen, a landlord and advocate for Ms Donovan, said: “Not only has Jane lost more than £4,000 of potential income, she's now hitting a rental market where rents have gone up and it's going to probably cost her more than this for a two bed house.

“I saw it as they saw a very sweet, nice, older lady that they could just ignore and who would just not kick up a stink because she's lovely like that she's got such a kind soul."

Paul Stack, operations manager for haart Lettings - the UK's largest independent estate agent - said: "As the letting agent, haart has made every effort to communicate promptly between tenant and landlord to try and resolve issues which have arisen.

The house was described in the original advert as being in 'pristine' condition

“Throughout our discussions with Ms Donovan we have been responsive, sympathetic and understanding of the situation.

"Our role is to provide the link between the landlord and the tenant and the landlord has agreed she can leave the tenancy without any penalty for breach of contract, which she has been aware of for some time.

"We hope this matter can reach an amicable conclusion”.