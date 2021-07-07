A GROUP of fundraisers have begun their cycle from Chepstow to Cornwall in memory of a man who passed away six years ago - in an event which has been undertaken every year since.

Josh Morgan died in December 2015 after suffering from sepsis.

He was 24 years old.

In his memory, friends and family have completed an almost 200-mile cycle from Chepstow to Padstow in Cornwall to raise money for the Sepsis Trust.

The first charity ride was undertaken in 2016 in honour of a ride undertaken by Mr Morgan and friends on a similar route.

Mr Morgan managed to convince friends Adam Wilson and Ashley Smith to go with him, and the ride which became known as 'The Goochbuster' was born.

The name was dreamt up due to the unfortunate effect cycling long distances can have on one's more sensitive areas.

A break in the rain this morning allowed this year's peloton to set off from Chepstow for their first stopover near Bridgewater.

The support vehicle for the Goochbuster 2021 ride

Since Mr Morgan's death, the group raise money for the Sepsis Trust.

"As the years have gone on we have had T-shirts made with the slogan 'Be More Josh' as we all believe if people were a bit more like he was the world would be a much better place," said friend Stuart Brown.

The Goochbuster peloton 2021 preparing to set off for Cornwall in memory of Josh Morgan

This year's Goochbuster riders will be accepting donations via JustGiving and, to donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/goochbuster2021

For information on how to spot Sepsis symptoms, visit sepsistrust.org