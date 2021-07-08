USK Town Council members may have caused passers by to double-take on Monday after they took part in a national event to show thanks to healthcare workers by having a tea party in the middle of the river Usk.

Usk joined other towns across the UK to show their thanks to NHS staff and other key workers on the first annual NHS, Social Care and Frontline Workers Day on Monday, July 5.

This day was chosen as it was on this day in 1948 the NHS was formed, 73 years ago.

The national organisers hope this will be an annual day of to give thanks and remembrance for key workers.

Usk Town Council showed their thanks and gratitude with a whole day of events around the town.

In preparation for the day, bunting and NHS flags were put up through out the town and will stay up through the summer.

In the morning, there was the official raising of NHS Flag and a Toast to our Heroes.

A £1,000 prize is offered by the national event organisers to the group who had Afternoon Tea in the wackiest location.

The Usk mayor, deputy mayor and few others thought their entry of Afternoon Tea in the River Usk stands a good chance of winning.

If they win, they have said that the money will go to The Usk Mayor's Charities.

In the evening, The Usk Brass Band gave their first live performance since the pandemic in the arches of the Victorian Sessions House and despite the rain drew a substantial crowd.