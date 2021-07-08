A SERIES of special cigarette bins have been set up around Blaenau Gwent in a bid to stamp out litter.

The bins have been set up in Ebbw Vale, Abertillery, and Tredegar, and include 'micro-bins' attached to lampposts and ballot-box style voting bins, which pose a yes or no question, which can be answered by putting your cigarette butt in the appropriate slot.

Jozef Wozniak, from Abertillery, said he is impressed by them. While he was Ebbw Vale on a day out he didn't notice anyone throwing butts on the floor.

"It was my first time in the Ebbw Vale area and I managed to spot the bin thankfully," he said. "I think they are at least prominent and visible. would hope they've had a positive impact."

Whereas Tredegar resident Darren Price said: "Personally I think more bins with ashtray lids through out town centres would be a better option."

Although cigarette butts are small, by law they still count as litter. Their small size makes them difficult and costly to tidy up, and they are easily transported into waterways and coast by wind and water.

Keep Wales Tidy launched a campaign to begin the smoking bins incentive which aims to change behaviour around smoking related litter. The campaign will take place in Blaenau Gwent and will offer different initiatives for smokers to dispose of their waste responsibly along with educating the public through messaging.

Jemma Bare, Policy and Research Manager at Keep Wales Tidy said:" We want to debunk the myths and misconceptions around the disposal of cigarette ends. Despite their size, cigarette ends still count as litter! We want everyone to understand that our pavements and drains are not ashtrays and look forward to seeing the results in Blaenau Gwent."

Follow the campaign on social media using the hashtags #TidyButts #BonionTaclus