MAJOR progress has been made on a project transforming the former Royal Mail building in Newport into offices.

In 2017, it was revealed that property developers Garrison Barclay had purchased the former sorting office in Mill Street.

At the time, it was revealed that the city centre site would undergo extensive renovation work – transforming it into 50,000 sq. ft of office space.

According to artist impressions of the plans, the building would incorporate repurposed shipping containers as part of the build.

What’s more, the project will see it stand out on the Newport landscape – as much of the exterior is bright orange.

This week, fresh pictures taken by the Argus show that scaffolding is in the process of being removed from the building, with work progressing well.

It is not known when the project is set to be completed, though a spokeswoman for Garrison Barclay revealed that at this time, the final touches to interior decoration are being carried out.

Office space within the six storey site is currently being marketed for rent on a number of property websites – though the adverts do not specify when tenants might be able to move in.

According to the property brochure, the Mill Street site will be called The Hub, and, will be home to “high quality ‘funky’ office space to suit modern day working practices, designed to inspire companies and individuals alike”.

The shipping containers which stick out from the main body are said to be home to meeting areas, on each floor of the property.

Before work started to bring the building back into use, Newport City Council planning officer Stephen Williams described the building as being “fairly dated”.

Continuing, Mr Williams said: ““[The proposed offices] are a lot more contemporary, modern and visually appealing.”

The site will also be catered by 84 car parking spaces, and is not the only project being managed by Garrison Barclay in the city.

Earlier this week, we reported that plans to open a Mercure Hotel in Garrison Barclay operated Chartist Tower are progressing well.

It is hoped that this project will be completed in the coming months.

The mixed use development will also be home to retail and office space, though it is the hotel which will occupy the majority of space inside the 15-storey city centre tower.