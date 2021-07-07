THE Prince of Wales paid a visit to Llandrindod Wells today to visit high-tech hydrogen car company Riversimple.

Prince Charles was in Powys as part of a tour of Wales which began yesterday.

During his visit, the Prince met with Brecon and Radnorshire MP Fay Jones, who used to work for him at Clarence House, and Wales Minister Simon Hart.

And he was given a tour of the company's headquarters, at which it is currently trialling prototypes of environmentally-friendly cars that are fuelled by hydrogen.

Here the Prince looks over a wiring loom diagram - demonstrating the technical skills and know-how involved in working in cutting-edge engineering.

And he took a test drive in one of the cars. Here the Prince exits a Rasa hydrogen powered car.

And here's the Prince during his test drive.

The Prince was also introduced to members of staff at the cutting-edge company.

And he was shown round by managing director Hugo Spowers.