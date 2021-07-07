POLICE are no longer appealing for information on the whereabouts of Lewis Jones from Penarth.
Mr Jones’s body was found on Sunday afternoon.
His family have been informed and there are no suspicious circumstances.
Enquiries are continuing on behalf of HM Coroner.
MORE NEWS:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.