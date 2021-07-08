FEEDER'S bass player has teased new music, in a cryptic social media post.

The popular Newport band last released new music in 2019, with their 10th studio album, Tallulah.

But, earlier this week (July 6), bass player Taka Hirose Tweeted a picture that has fans speculating that an 11th could be on the way.

Mr Hirose, who also provides backing vocals for Feeder, posted an image of an electric guitar, surrounded by a number of amps.

But, it was the caption that caught the eye of many.

The post read: “In the studio first time after COVID-19”.

It led one fan to ask, “New Feeder material?”

Unfortunately for fans of the band, that question went unanswered.

However, it is worth noting that away from Feeder, Mr Hirose also has solo musical commitments.

Even if the post doesn’t mean that new music is in the near future, fans in the local area will still be able to get their Feeder fix this summer.

Though a live performance at Newport’s Tredegar Park is no longer going ahead this Friday, July 9, it has been moved to a new date next month.

Instead, the band will be performing on Friday, August 6.

The postponement comes as a result of a delay in lockdown restrictions easing in Wales, and has resulted in the creation of a whole weekend of live music in the city.

On Saturday, August 7, Party at the Park will be going ahead at the same location, offering something a little different.

Artists such as Craig Charles Soul & Funk Club, The Magic Gang and Welsh bands Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard and Tom Auton & The Bottle Breakers are all scheduled to perform.