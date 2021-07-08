THERE has been a substantial increase in the use of non-prescribed 'prescription' medication in Wales, a study has found.

The study by Public Health Wales found the purchase of non-prescribed and non-controlled benzodiazepines such as diazepam - generally online - increased during the past year.

Benzodiazepines are a type of sedative medication which slow down the body and brain’s functions. Examples include diazepam, which is prescribed for anxiety and insomnia.

The project, called WEDINOS, compiled a report for 2020-21 published by Public Health Wales found there has been a decrease in the use of substances including cocaine and other stimulants. It is thought this is because of the closure of night time venues such as nightclubs due to the pandemic restrictions.

However, increases in stimulant submissions were observed at times when lockdowns were relaxed over the year.

Benzodiazepines were, for the fourth consecutive year, the most commonly identified class of mind altering, psychoactive substances in the WENDINOS report.

There is evidence of high levels of substitution of benzodiazepines, for other benzodiazepines or substances, causing a potential risk to public health.

Josie Smith, head of substance misuse for Public Health Wales and programme lead for WEDINOS said: “2020-21 has seen an increase in the proportion of benzodiazepine samples and, due to closure of pubs, bars and night clubs as part of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, a relative decrease in the submission of community samples of drugs including cocaine and other stimulants.

“We are however increasingly aware of the high number of substitutions within benzodiazepines.

"These products may contain varying amounts of active ingredient, substituted drugs with different onset and duration times, different strengths or combinations of substances making it hard for individuals to know what they are taking and to reduce potential harms associated with use.

"This is a real threat to an individual’s health including risks of the overdose and development of dependency.

”We would encourage anyone with concerns regarding use of non-prescribed benzodiazepines to seek information and support".

Those seeking to receive support for drug or alcohol related concerns can contact the Wales Drug and Alcohol Helpline on Freephone 0808 808 2234, by texting DAN to: 81066 or by visiting dan247.org.uk

More information on substance misuse from Public Health Wales is available here.