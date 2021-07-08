WREXHAM fans are buzzing with excitement after Rob McElhenny has hinted at a visit to North Wales in the not-so-distant future.
The Hollywood A-lister made a post on social media – featuring the newly released upcoming fixtures for Wrexham AFC games into 2022 – asking fellow co-owner Ryan Reynolds if he would “wanna go to Wales”.
Things went electric when the Deadpool actor responded – “Why yes. Yes, I do.”
Why yes. Yes I do. 🏴— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 7, 2021
Naturally, the short and simple tweets posted on Wednesday, July 7, sparked dozens of responses from football fans.
MORE NEWS:
- Defibrillators installed in Blaenavon after Eriksen incident
- Newport carer and cancer survivor's housing problem
- Usk Town Council tea party in the river for NHS staff
Many suggested match days to come along and visit the North Wales town they set alight with football fever last year when they were revealed to be the mystery pair looking to purchase the historic club.
One said: "Happy to book a couple of extra seats at the @FatBoarWXM for you if you want to join us for a pre-match burger."
What do you think Rob and Ryan should do on their first visit to Wrexham? We'd love to hear your suggestions.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.