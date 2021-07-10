Here is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.

Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.

South Wales Argus: Kirsty Hood, of Cwmbran, sent in this picture of Tink, who she adopted about a year ago when his previous owner could no longer care for him.Kirsty Hood, of Cwmbran, sent in this picture of Tink, who she adopted about a year ago when his previous owner could no longer care for him.

South Wales Argus: Duke and Willow live with Cat Perkins in Croesyceiliog. Willow is a six-year-old Patterdale and Duke is an eight-month-old Doberman.Duke and Willow live with Cat Perkins in Croesyceiliog. Willow is a six-year-old Patterdale and Duke is an eight-month-old Doberman.

South Wales Argus: Chloe Davies, of Newport, shared this picture of three-year-old Skye. Chloe Davies, of Newport, shared this picture of three-year-old Skye.

South Wales Argus: Tazeam Bashir, of Pontypool, sent in this picture of Blu, a three-year-old is a cockapoo.Tazeam Bashir, of Pontypool, sent in this picture of Blu, a three-year-old is a cockapoo.

South Wales Argus: Kerry Jones, of Newport, shared this image of Luna, a two year old chihuahua.Kerry Jones, of Newport, shared this image of Luna, a two year old chihuahua.