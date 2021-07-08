A CWMBRAN woman has been fined after stealing more than £200 worth of alcohol from a Tesco store in Cardiff.

Haley Bridgewater, 33, of Goldcliff Court in Southville was caught stealing alcohol from Tesco Extra in Pengam in Cardiff on April 22.

The alcohol was valued at £232.

READ MORE:

At Cardiff Magistrates' Court on June 23, Bridgewater pleaded guilty to theft from a shop.

She was fined £40, and ordered to pay a surcharge of £95.