TWO teenage girls have taken responsibility for recent vandalism on Barry Island.

On the weekend numerous businesses on Barry Island – including Barry Island Pleasure Park, Coastal Coffee, Gianni’s, and Barry Island Arcades – were sprayed with graffiti.

CCTV captured around 4.30am on Sunday, July 4, revealed the culprits: two young girls, who have now turned themselves in following a social media appeal to help track down the vandals.

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: “Two local girls aged 15 and 14 have since attended Barry police station with their parents to discuss the incident.

“They stated that they found the spray cans and that they were sorry for what they did.

“Officers will be visiting vendors on Barry Island to establish exactly how many victims there have been and how they would like the matter to be progressed.”

OTHER NEWS:

The graffiti has reportedly been removed, but this is not the first time graffiti has been an issue in Barry and throughout the Vale of Glamorgan.

Just last month a 16-year-old boy from Penarth admitted to being responsible for the 'SOSO' tag and apologised for his actions.

In Wales, graffiti is considered an act of criminal damage under the Criminal Damage Act 1971 and offenders can be punished with fine.

The offence under section 54 of the Anti-social Behaviour Act 2003, with a maximum fine of £2,500.

Since 2004 it has been an offence for shopkeepers to sell spray-paint to under-16s, but the girls have reported they found the spray cans involved.