GWENT has not reported a confirmed coronavirus-related death for four weeks - but the area's rolling weekly case rate has, as expected, climbed above 100 per 100,000 people.

The last confirmed coronavirus death in Gwent (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area) was reported on June 10.

The case rate in Gwent for the week ending July 3, the latest available, is 102.9 per 100,000 and this is more than 10 times higher than that reported four weeks ago - for the week to June 5 (9.3).

Wales' rolling weekly coronavirus case rate for the week to July 3, is 117 per 100,000

A further 701 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Wales today, including 110 in Gwent - and there have been 4,423 new confirmed cases reported in the last week by Public Health Wales, including 741 in Gwent.

There have been no new confirmed coroanvirus-related deaths in Wales today.

The number of cases confirmed in Wales since the pandemic began is 223,149, including 43,141 in Gwent.

Newport (82.1 per 100,000) has the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent and the seventh lowest of Wales' 22 council areas, for the week to July 3. Blaenau Gwent (90.2) has the 10th lowest rate in Wales.

Caerphilly (118.7 per 100,000) has the eighth highest rate in Wales; Monmouthshire (115.2 has the ninth highest rate; and Torfaen (103.2) has the 10th highest rate.

READ MORE:

Sign up to the South Wales Argus daily coronavirus update email newsletter, by registering here.

To the end of yesterday, Wednesday, 2,269,131 people in Wales had received a first dose of coronavirus vaccine, and 1,783,079 people had completed their two-dose vaccine course.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to July 3 is 6.3 per cent or almost one-in-16. Monmouthshire (6.4 per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.

The confirmed new cases today in Wales are:

Cardiff - 108

Wrexham - 68

Flintshire - 59

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 56

Newport - 38

Bridgend - 31

Swansea - 27

Monmouthshire - 25

Vale of Glamorgan - 25

Neath Port Talbot - 25

Powys - 24

Torfaen - 22

Denbighshire - 21

Caerphilly - 20

Ceredigion - 20

Conwy - 19

Gwynedd - 18

Merthyr Tydfil - 15

Carmarthenshire - 14

Anglesey - 12

Pembrokeshire - six

Blaenau Gwent - five

Unknown location - six

Resident outside Wales - 37

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.