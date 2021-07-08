ONE lucky ticket-holder has won the £13.1 million jackpot in Wednesday’s National Lottery draw.
The winning Lotto numbers were 40, 03, 52, 02, 07, 20 and the bonus was 14.
Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said, “What fantastic news for a single ticket-holder who has won tonight’s massive £13.1 million ‘must be won’ Lotto jackpot.
“Players are being urged to check their tickets and to give us a call to claim this fantastic prize.”
The winner matched all six main numbers to claim the top prize.
No-one matched five numbers, plus the bonus to net £1 million.
Draw machine Lancelot and set of balls seven were used.
Saturday’s estimated jackpot now stands at £3.8 million.
There was no winner of the £350,000 top prize for Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw.
The winning Thunderball numbers were 32, 09, 02, 15, 23 and the Thunderball was 08.
No-one scooped the top prize of £500,000.
