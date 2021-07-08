A DRUG dealer has been jailed for more than two years after leading police on a chase through a pub.

Police became suspicious of Andrew Viviash in Abergavenny on Tuesday, June 22.

The 37-year-old was seen cycling along Cross Street before disappearing down an alleyway.

Officers found Viviash speaking with another man while holding an orange plastic bag.

When he saw the officers he began to run.

Prosecutor Christopher Evans told Cardiff Crown Court: "He saw the officer and began running up the lane pushing the bike, and a chase ensued.

"Viviash was riding his bike towards an officer and on noticing him, he began to dismount and discard something on the floor.

"There was a foot chase which took them through a pub before Viviash was caught."

Viviash, of Cae Melin, Pontypool, was found with four wraps of crack cocaine on him, worth £1,450.

He was searched and officers found a set of scales, a crack pipe, and two £20 notes.

There was a bag of cannabis found on the floor near where the bike was abandoned in Priory Street.

Viviash was charged with possession with intent to supply of crack cocaine and cannabis, he appeared in Cardiff Crown Court for sentencing on Thursday.

Mitigating, Thomas Stanway said: "It will come as no surprise to the court that these offences are brought about by his own addictions to controlled drugs.

"He had a longstanding addiction to heroin.

"He was using £30 of heroin per day. He could not afford that, fell into debt, and as a result began to sell drugs to pay it off.

"I am pleased to say that now he has been remanded for some weeks (and) he has taken steps to reduce his addiction."

READ MORE:

Viviash had 58 convictions for 117 offences since 1995, which Recorder Greg Bull QC took into consideration when sentencing him.

He said: "I am not going to preach to you about these offences.

"You have a long history of offending and anything I say will fall as water off a duck's back.

"You know you should not have done this."

Recorder Bull sentenced Viviash to 28 months in prison for possession with intent to supply of crack cocaine.

For possession with intent to supply of cannabis, he sentenced to Viviash to six months in prison, to be served concurrently.

A further concurrent sentence of one month was added for the activation of a conditional discharge for shoplifting, picked up in December 2020, leaving a total of 28 months to be served.