THIS man is wanted to speak with the police relating to an incident that happened last month.
Gwent Police believe the man pictured may have information about a theft and assault on Monnow Street in Monmouth.
It happened at 5.30pm on Monday, June 14.
Anyone who recognises this man or has any information relating to the incident is asked to contact the force through 101 or via direct message, quoting the reference 2100208509.
