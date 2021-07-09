A NEW coffee shop is opening in Monmouth this weekend.
Coffi Lab will open their very first store on Monmouth's Monnow Street at 10am on Saturday.
The Cardiff-based firm is new on the scene, but relishing the prospect.
"Coffi Lab is a local, Welsh business so we are really excited to be opening in Monmouth," said James Shapland, chief executive and founder, and Hannah Gillard, managing director in a joint statement.
"It's a lovely, neighbourly town with a wonderfully friendly and welcoming community.
"We believe this is the ideal home for our very first Coffi Lab."
READ MORE:
Visitors to the town's new coffee shop can expect, Mr Shapland and Ms Gillard say, "a warm, welcoming environment to meet and relax".
"We hope to become a central gathering space for the community," they said.
"We will offer exceptional coffee, served with flair."
And it's not just human customers who will be welcome at Coffi Lab, with all sales on opening day being donated to a national animal charity.
"At Coffi Lab, we view dogs as family members and will welcome them with open arms," they said.
"We support Guide Dogs For The Blind.
"All sales on opening day will be donated to this extremely worthwhile cause."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.