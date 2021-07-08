A TV film crew were spotted working in Pontypool Park on Monday.

The crew were filming on the main path near the tennis courts, just along from Pontypool RFC and Pontypool Active Leisure Centre.

A spokesperson for UKTV confirmed the crew were filming the second series of Alibi's original drama We Hunt Together, starring Eve Myles, known for Broadchurch and Keeping Faith, as DS Lola Franks.

The first series of the cat-and-mouse thriller introduced two star-crossed killers, Baba (played by Dipo Ola) and Freddy (Hermione Corfield), who go on the run from the police after committing a series of brutal murders. Mismatched detectives DS Lola Franks and DI Jackson Mendy (Babou Ceesay) were assigned to the case and attempted to stop the deadly duo in their tracks.

The six-part second series, directed by Jonathan Teplitzky and produced by BBC Studios, has been filming in locations across Wales since April, and is due to air later this year.

"Series two kicks off ten months after series one's dramatic finale and, after claiming to be a hapless bystander to Baba's murder spree, Freddy has a degree of notoriety," said a UKTV spokeswoman. "Despite this new fame, Freddy is listless and, to appease the darkness inside her, is on the hunt for a new partner in crime.

"However, as people around Freddy start dying, it soon appears that someone already has the femme fatale in their sights. When the body count racks up, Jackson and Lola realise a new dangerous game of lust, obsession and murder has begun."

Joining the cast for the second season are Colin Morgan (Merlin), who will play Liam, the ghost-writer penning Freddy's new book about her ordeal with Baba; Angus Imrie (The Crown), who will play Freddy's devoted childhood friend Henry; and Nico Mirallegro (Our Girl) and Rik Makarem (Emmerdale), who play Robert and James, both of whom meet Freddy at a speed dating event.