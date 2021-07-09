A NEWPORT man has been jailed for 12 months after sending revenge porn to his ex's new boyfriend.

The 20-year-old man had filmed himself having sex with his then-girlfriend in 2019.

At the time he was 17 and the girl was 15.

Cardiff Crown Court heard that the act was consensual, but that the girl had asked for the video to be deleted and believed it had been.

However, the video was not deleted and was sent to the girl's new boyfriend as an "act of revenge".

A victim statement was read out in court on Wednesday, it said: "She felt embarrassed to go out because she did not know who had seen it.

"She self-harmed as a result. She is concerned about future employers finding it on the internet, and if she goes on to have children them finding it in the future."

Mitigation for the man stated that the video had not been shared on to social media, but to a private WhatsApp group.

And that while the man was "not of good character" he had been "making a real effort, from a really difficult background, to turn himself around".

Judge Niclas Parry said the case "should serve as a strict warning to young people".

Sentencing the man to 12 months in prison, the Judge said: "When you were aged 17 and your victim was 15 you were involved in a full sexual relationship with her. You knew that was wrong.

"What aggravates this act is the fact that, by your own admission, as an act of revenge, you sent this to the new boyfriend of the victim to taunt him and cause maximum embarrassment and distress to your victim.

"She was entitled to believe that you had complied with her request to delete the video.

"In light of your record it is my view that this matter is simply too serious for anything other than an immediate custodial sentence."

As well as the prison sentence, the man was placed on the sex offenders register for ten years.

He was also ordered to give up his phone for destruction, and made the subject of a restraining order.