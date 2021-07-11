BLAENAU Gwent residents have expressed mixed views on an incident where parents dropped their children off to drink outdoors.

On Saturday June 3, alcohol was seized by police after children were dropped off by parents at a woods in Blaenau Gwent.

Gwent police received reports that parents were seen dropping their children of near to the woods of Ivy Close in Rassau. Officers from Ebbw Vale and Tredegar attended, and alcohol was seized. There is no evidence the alcohol was given to the children by their parents.

However, Blaenau Gwent residents views on the incident are not black and white.

Kevin Harding, from Brynmawr, said for the police, this is "a losing battle". He said: "What kind of parents must they be knowingly dropping kids off to get plastered! Quality adults fair play.

"I do believe that some parenting standards leave much to be desired nowadays."

Blaenau Gwent resident Nancy Mendoza said knowing where older children are and what they are doing is "half the battle of keeping them safe."

"I can see that it might be preferable to do this than for your kids to drink in secret. Teenagers have an inbuilt desire to push boundaries and find their limits and can easily get into trouble.

"Knowing where older kids are and what they are doing is half the battle of keeping them safe.

"I am concerned to hear that the quantity of alcohol was considered excessive, though. And clearly if the behaviour of these kids has been antisocial and disruptive, that isn’t okay.

"Of course, the law says that under 18s can only consume alcohol on private property or, if 16 or 17, they can drink with a meal in a restaurant, for example. So ultimately it will be for the police to decide if these families should be prosecuted under the relevant laws."

A Gwent Police spokesman said the behaviour was "not acceptable".

A spokesman said: "Reports were received that parents have been seen to be dropping their children of near to the woods of Ivy Close in Rassau.

They said: "This is not acceptable a large amount of alcohol has been confiscated and names and addresses obtained for further action."

Underage drinking and anti-social behaviour is not a new thing in the Gwent area. Gwent police advise constituents to behave responsibly.

Gwent Police told the Argus: "Further action for these types of incidents of anti-social behaviour (ASB) can result in a variety of things, depending each circumstance in terms of the individuals involved and how significant the problem is. These can include letters to parents, ASB referral letters, where problems escalate in particular areas in terms of ASB activity sometimes forces bring in dispersal orders."

If you are aware of any anti-social behaviour you can call 101 to report it.