NEWPORT MPs have commented on how scrapping the £20 top up to universal credit will affect constituents.

The payments were introduced to help alleviate the financial impact of the pandemic on those with low incomes, and was extended for six months in March.

However, chancellor Rishi Sunak has now indicated it will not continue beyond this, despite calls by the Labour Party.

Ruth Jones, MP for Newport West said: "I condemn this cut in the strongest possible terms.

"It will make nearly 8,500 families in my constituency of Newport West £1,000 worse off a year.

"For many, this will mean making a decision to feed themselves or their children and, in the very worst case, between food and a roof over their heads."

Mr Sunak has said the top-ups were always temporary and the focus is now on getting people back into work.

But Mrs Jones called the move "cruel", and accused the UK Government of "giv[ing] tax cuts to big businesses but put[ting] even more pressure on ordinary families".

"Thirty-seven per cent of people who receive Universal Credit are in work," she said.

"The Conservative government needs to cancel this cut, and get out of the way for a Labour government that will stand up for workers rather than providing welfare for Waitrose".

MORE NEWS:

There has been opposition to the scrapping of the uplift from prominent members of the Conservative Party, such as Sir Iain Duncan-Smith who said the government need to "think again".

Jessica Morden, MP for Newport East, said: "Nearly 8,000 households in Newport East will lose out from the UK Government's decision to phase out the Universal Credit uplift.

"It equates to a cut of £1,000 a year, which is a lifeline to so many individuals and families on low incomes - I know from speaking to constituents just how much difference this additional money has made.

"The uplift should be made permanent and extended to those on legacy benefits until Universal Credit can be replaced with a better, fairer system.

"If the government pushes ahead with this cut - in the face of significant cross-party opposition both in and outside parliament - it will be to the detriment of the lowest-paid, and the national economic recovery from the pandemic will be jeopardised".