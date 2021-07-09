NEWPORT East’s Senedd member John Griffiths and former Welsh Youth Parliament member for the constituency Charley Oliver Holland are encouraging young people across the area to stand in the upcoming youth parliament elections.

If you are aged between 11 to 18 and are interested in standing in the election, you can now apply via the website.

Mr Griffins said: "The creation of the Welsh Youth Parliament has been a game-changer for politics in Wales since it was established in 2018. One of the best parts of our youth parliament is how its members are given the opportunity to have joint plenary sessions with the adult members.

"Our young people in Wales are not just our present, but also our future – and it’s important they have a voice and the mechanisms to shape and influence the political debate in our Senedd."

Ms Holland, 18, who lives in Rogiet, said: "The Welsh Youth Parliament gave me unique opportunities to learn and be directly involved in Welsh politics, especially on issues that affect young people. It is amazing to know I have made a difference to young people in Newport East and throughout Wales.

"I had the chance to learn from John who has helped me through my experience - and I am sure I have taught him plenty also. The Welsh Youth Parliament has also given me chances to volunteer, speak in parliament, make new friends from throughout Wales, develop and use my Welsh language skills and learn more about politics. It is an opportunity I would encourage all young people to do and one I will never forget being a part of."

For further information, please email hello@youthparliament.wales or visit the youth parliament website.