MONMOUTHSHIRE County Council’s Five Lanes Recycling Centre in Caerwent has officially opened with bargains and treasures to be uncovered.

The Reuse Shop was officially opened by Cllr Jane Pratt on Thursday.

Five Lanes Reuse Shop is a first for south Monmouthshire and follows the Llanfoist shop at the household waste and recycling centre near Abergavenny, which opened in 2019 and serves the north of the county.

The Reuse Shop sits alongside the household waste and recycling centres and offers pre-loved items at bargain prices.

The stock for both shops comes from items rescued by the teams who work at the centres, intercepting safe and useful items as they leave the cars’ boots before they’re thrown in the skips.

The not-for-profit reuse shops plough all profits directly into Monmouthshire Council’s tree planting programme.

This helps in the fight against climate change and reduces the council’s waste disposal costs.

Cllr Jane Pratt, Monmouthshire County Council’s cabinet member for climate change, said: “In creating this new shop, we can hope to double the opportunity to reduce landfill and plant even more trees in the county. I would also like to thank all those residents who have supported the shops so far, every penny they have spent makes a difference to our efforts to make Monmouthshire greener.”

The Five Lanes Reuse Shop relies on support from the local community.

“Many of the items in the shop are almost as good as new, while others would make enjoyable makeover projects,” said Cllr Pratt.

“Items such as coffee tables are perfect for a bit of upcycling with a lick of paint or wax, while the chairs could provide a fun re-upholstery project for very little cost. I would encourage residents to come and take a look for themselves."

Since the Llanfoist Reuse Shop opened in June 2019, it’s estimated that more than 11,000 items have been saved from the skips and profits have helped fund the planting of more than 8,100 trees across Monmouthshire.

The Llanfoist Reuse Shop is open every Wednesday, from 10am-3pm, while the new Five Lanes Reuse Shop is open from 10am-3pm every Thursday.