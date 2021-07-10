ON June 22, 1911, 110 years ago, the Coronation of King George V and Queen Mary took place in Westminster Abbey and Monmouth celebrated in a “manner well worthy of the traditions of the historic borough.”
The day’s proceedings began with a service in St Mary’s parish church.
Most of the public bodies were represented and formed up in Agincourt Square to walk in procession to the Church.
Other events of the day included a dinner of roast beef, mutton, vegetables and plum pudding for a large number of “aged poor people” at which the town’s butchers carved the joints of meat cooked at the hotels.
The high-point was the children’s historical pageant in the afternoon, when fortunately the weather improved, only to take a turn for the worse again with torrential rain for the night-time’s torchlight procession.
