WE'VE been asking our readers what they like about living in Newport and Gwent.

This week it is the turn of David Lynch, a 41-year-old civil servant.

How long have you lived in Newport?

Born in the Royal Gwent on a hot September evening.

What do you like most about living in Newport?

How compact it is. Whatever you need is within an hour's walk of you or a 30 minute drive.

Favourite place for a takeaway and why?

Binas Fish and Chips at the Handpost. Brilliant chips that are always really fresh.

Dragons or County?

Dragons all the way.

Best memory of your time living here?

So many. Any Friday night in TJs. Endless big wins for The Dragons in Europe including a very wet game against Newcastle when the rain was filling the pint glass quicker than I could drink the beer.

Favourite Newport pub - why?

Le Pub and McCanns. They just have a different vibe to the rest of town and Le Pub in particular has a great selection on the bar.

What one thing that has gone do you miss the most and why?

TJs. So many amazing nights down the years and it's sad seeing the state it's in now.

The former TJs building in Newport which has been left to decay. Picture: Sian McDermott

Favourite building in the city?

The market. Just look up and admire the craftsmanship that went into it. But then all of town is the same if you raise your eyes above street level.

Newport Indoor Market

Favourite place to grab a coffee?

Coffee #1 these days since Second Cup closed. It's nice to just watch the world go by.

Where would you go for a special meal and why?

Vittorios on Stow Hill. Great food and a great wine list to boot.

Best place for a walk and why?

All around the river between the two bridges. Go up one side and back down the other. Or Caerleon and back using the Roman Walkway.

If you had a magic wand what one wish would you grant Newport?

Bring High Street back to life as I remember it being 30 years ago. When you'd have loads of options and then jump on a Newport Nipper and be bounced all the way home.

Three places anyone visiting the city should make the effort to go?

Tredegar House - it's lovely down there. Transporter Bridge - especially when it's working. Newport Museum - catch up on the history of the city.

Choose one thing Newport should be really proud about?

Our 'never say die' attitude. It may not be the best city, but it's our city.

Three words which sum up Newport for you

Resilient. Potential. Needs a spark.