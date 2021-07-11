DRIVING with loud music playing could leave you facing a £5,000 fine.

While it is not illegal, driving music that is so loud that it hinders your awareness could leave you fined and on the receiving end of a driving ban.

In less extreme circumstances, according to the Highway Code, loud music that is deemed a distraction can result in a £100 fine and three points on licence.

Whether it is legal to drive with loud music is one of the most commonly searched driving questions.

Motoring experts Uswitch investigated the other most searched questions.

Is it illegal to drive with bare feet?

This is one of the most popular questions around the subject of driving, but it is not illegal to drive a vehicle barefoot if you can still safely operate the vehicle. However, suitable shoes are always recommended for driving so you can competently - and safely - operate the pedals.

Driving barefoot carries the risk of you not having proper grip on the pedals. So although you will not face a fine or punishment for this, your car insurance could be voided if an accident was linked to your bare feet. It’s always safer to drive in suitable footwear.

Is it illegal to drive without a shirt?

This is not illegal. Driving shirtless should not hinder your freedom of movement or driving ability, though it may cause other drivers to take a second glance at you when you pass by.

There is a chance a police officer may stop you for indecent exposure, however this will depend on the situation. It is possible you could cause damage to your skin if you were to be involved in an accident, so it's likely to be safer to pop the air conditioning on or wind down the window when driving in the summer.

Is it illegal to drive with headphones?

This is not illegal, but it could still land you in trouble. Drivers might wear headphones to operate their phone hands-free or to listen to music, but doing this can lead to reduced awareness on the road.

The distraction of headphones can lead to many different dangerous situations, and you can still face a fine of £100 if deemed to be driving carelessly with headphones in. If your case goes to court then that fine can be increased to a maximum £5,000 and include up to nine penalty points, plus a possible driving ban.

Is it illegal to drive with loud music playing?

Most drivers have music playing through their car’s sound system to remain aware of surrounding noises. This is likely to be safer than using headphones.

Playing loud music is usually not illegal, but it can still land you a penalty. According to the Highway Code, loud music that is deemed a distraction can result in a £100 fine and three points on your licence. In more extreme circumstances, if you have music so loud that it hinders your awareness, you can be hit with a £5,000 fine and possibly a driving ban.

Is it illegal to drive without a spare tyre?

You do not have to carry a spare tyre with you on the road, but there are rules to follow if you do choose to. Any tyre you do carry must comply with the tyre laws, just like the tyres that are already fitted on the vehicle. Spare tyres are usually stored in the boot of the car, but be aware that this may not be the case for all vehicles.

You must ensure the tyre pressure is suitable for driving and that the tread depth meets the minimum requirement of 1.6mm across the central three-quarters of the tyre width. If you are found driving on tyres that have tread lower than the legal minimum you can risk receiving up to three penalty points on your driving licence and a fine of £2,500 per illegal tyre. So, make sure your tyre is road safe when carrying it in the vehicle, otherwise it is useless to you if you do need to change your tyre on the road.

Joel Kempson, car insurance expert says: “There are lots of rules on the road that may seem ambiguous at first, but it is critical that drivers know what is and isn’t legal when driving.

"Even some legal actions, like driving in flip-flops, can cause danger on the road too. It is important that drivers make the right decisions even before starting their journey. If you are unsure about whether something is legal, be sure to check before driving. These kinds of decisions can lead to fines, points on your licence, or even worse consequences such as injury.

"If you are in doubt, always take the safest option.”