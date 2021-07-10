A POWYS farm that lies on the banks of two rivers is on the market and being advertised as an ideal tourism project.

Aberbidno Farm, near Llangurig, is on the market for almost £600,000, with agents saying it offers opportunities for lifestyle changes and diversification.

Sitting alongside the banks of the rivers Wye and Bidno, Aberbidno Farm sits in 59.94 acres of stunning countryside within the Cambrian Mountain range and has a sale guide price is £575,000.

Tony Evans, a partner at selling agents Morris, Marshall, and Poole with Norman Lloyd, said the property offered a range of opportunities.

“The farm could be used as a small farm with its buildings and the land surrounding it, including equestrian or other lifestyle opportunities. It would be a lovely starter unit for farming which could provide income to enjoy the property.

“There are a number of stone-built outbuildings, currently used for a gym, storage and a workshop which could be converted for other business opportunities, subject to necessary planning permission.”

The farm is located close to the A44, Aberystwyth to Llangurig Road. The main cottage is constructed of stone with rendered elevations under a slated roof with a front conservatory area and lies beside former stone built barns under slated roof which can provide separate accommodation or more extensive accommodation with the main house.

The property is very attractively presented with exposed painted random stone walls throughout.

“The area includes a Site of Special Scientific Interest on the banks of both rivers and although the River Wye adjoining is not included in the sale a short stretch of both banks of the River Bidno close to the farmhouse is included in the sale,” added Tony.

“This could also make it ideal for tourism or similar enterprises as more people seek staycation and leisure opportunities in the area.

“Areas such as the Elan Valley, Llyn Clywedog and the Welsh coast are easily reached.”

The stone cottage farmhouse is southeast facing with the outbuildings close by and the land generally running in a westerly direction. The interior of the farmhouse includes exposed painted stone walls and is currently laid out as a two/three-bedroom cottage but could be split easily into two units for holiday letting purposes.

More details about the property can be found at www.morrismarshall.co.uk.