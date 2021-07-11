A LLANDRINDOD Wells farm with 165 acres of pasture land would make an "ideal investment" after coming onto the market this week, estate agents say.
Knighton based agent McCartneys say the farm at Pentwyn, Llanbister Road, is now for sale by Formal Tender.
Agents say that Pentwyn is a renowned livestock farm situated in a quiet rural position commanding some excellent views. The farm extends, in all, to some 164.88 acres of well-watered pasture land with some woodland providing shade. It comprises a four bedroomed Farm House, three bedroom bungalow together with a "good range of modern buildings for the size of the holding."
The farm also has the advantage of Hill Grazing Rights for 400 sheep on the Beacon Hill.
Agent Jenny Layton Mills said: "This is a real farm in farming country and would suit someone looking to expand or purchase a farm for investment or livestock farming purposes. The compliment of two properties mean that two families could live on site if required."
The holding is offered as a whole or in the following five Lots, with viewing highly recommended by the agent.
Tenders close on Thursday, September 2, at midday.
Further details and enquiries for the guide price should be made to McCartneys' selling agent Jenny Layton Mills at McCartneys' Knighton Office.
