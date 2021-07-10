DRAGON Taxis Vale of Glamorgan is launching a charity campaign to support Tŷ Hafan.

They will be donating a percentage of all app bookings in the Vale to the Welsh children’s hospice throughout the summer.

Tŷ Hafan, one of the UK’s leading paediatric palliative care charities, offer comfort, care and support to life-limited children, young people and their families in the hospice, in the community and in their home so they can make the most of the time they have left together.

It costs just over £12,000 to keep the hospice open for just one day.

South Wales’ largest private hire and taxi firm, Dragon Taxis, acquired A2B Taxis in Barry in April to extend its service into Barry, Sully, and the Vale of Glamorgan.

Since launching in the region, Dragon Taxis Vale of Glamorgan has fulfilled 60,000 bookings to local residents and businesses.

Starting this July, Dragon Taxis is now donating a percentage of all bookings made via the app to Tŷ Hafan.

Jack Price, Regional Director for Dragon Taxis, said: “It’s been two months since we launched Dragon Taxis in the Vale of Glamorgan.

"We wanted to give something back to the community and support a local charity that is really making a difference.

"When people book their journeys via our app, they know that a percentage of their fare is going directly to support the children and families that Tŷ Hafan cares for.”

The donation to Tŷ Hafan comes directly from Dragon Taxis so that the 120 local Vale licenced driver partners aren’t out of pocket.

MORE NEWS:

Corporate Senior Fundraiser for Tŷ Hafan Kelly Dibble said: "We are absolutely delighted that Dragon Taxis has chosen to support Tŷ Hafan.

"Every year we take care of over 300 families at our vibrant hospice based in Sully and through our diverse community programmes across Wales.

"Our families describe us as ‘lifeline’ but sadly we receive less than 10 per cent of government funding.

"Tŷ Hafan simply couldn’t provide its vital services without the kindness and generosity of the community and businesses like Dragon Taxis."

To support the Tŷ Hafan donation, passengers simply book via the Dragon Taxis app, which is available for both Android and Apple devices, and can pay with card, cash or their cashless SMS-payment option, AirPay.

The app booking donation to Tŷ Hafan is the latest in a series of local community initiatives by Dragon Taxis.

In February this year, the firm paid for thousands of free taxi rides for the elderly and vulnerable to get their vaccinations in Bridgend, Newport, Cardiff and Torfaen.

It has also covered the costs of food parcel deliveries to NHS staff at Heath Hospital Cardiff, food bank donations to the Bigger Picture in Newport, and made a donation to the Santa Appeal in Torfaen.