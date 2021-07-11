A DEDICATED equine veterinary has opened near Cowbridge.

South Wales Equine Vets was launched on July 1 and will provide high quality veterinary care to horse owners across the South Wales region.

The practice combines the equine services previously provided by B&W Equine Vets (Cardiff), Carmarthen Veterinary Centre and Market Hall Vets (St. Clears), and has its main base and clinic facilities in Pendoylan, near Cowbridge, which was formerly the B&W Cardiff clinic.

The veterinary team currently includes 10 experienced equine vets, with this set to grow as the practice expands.

South Wales Equine Vets is part of CVS UK’s Equine Division, which comprises 18 other equine veterinary practices and equine referral hospitals across the UK, and includes 16 Specialist Veterinary Surgeons. All of the practices work collaboratively, with the aim of developing and offering the best equine clinical care.

The formation of this new, dedicated equine practice will enable the veterinary team to expand and offer first class equine veterinary services with specialist support to horse owners across South Wales.

Vets will have access to better portable equipment, meaning more work can be carried out at owners’ premises, and the practice will have the direct support of the Specialist Veterinary Surgeons at the B&W Equine Referral Hospital.

Clinical Director, Duncan Graham, commented: “We’re really excited about the launch of South Wales Equine Vets and the opportunities it provides for us to offer our expertise and veterinary services to even more horse owners in South Wales.

"We have a great team of people and our focus is on providing the best quality equine healthcare, a full range of mobile veterinary services with the latest portable equipment and excellent customer service to our clients.”