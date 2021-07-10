TRADERS around Penarth Esplanade are frustrated by the ongoing works happening around the seafront which they say is having an impact on their businesses.

Shops across Wales started to reopen their doors near the end of April, with hospitality only fully reopening near the end of May – and some feel the works happening around the Esplanade at the moment have been impacting customer footfall.

Paul Johnson, assistant manager at Coffi Co, said due to pavement work happening right outside the shops doorstep, he has noticed a drop in customer footfall and found the work “very difficult” over the last week.

“It’s very, very noisy and put a lot of our customers off. We’ve lost a lot of customers,” he added.

Paul Johnson of Coffi Co. Part of the works is taking place right outside the business

“They’ve taken up quite a few of the [parking] bays, which is very difficult for us.”

Mr Johnson said the notice he had of the works happening was a poster at the end of the road near the pavilion.

“We didn’t have anything through the post or anything like that,” he said.

“Just signs, nothing else.

“Didn’t know where they were going to be and they said roadworks but this is also pavement work.

The work will take 10 weeks to complete

“We’re next to the zebra crossing which makes it a lot easier for people with prams to come straight across but now they’ve got to go further round and miss us out altogether.”

Mr Johnson feels that if he had been notified properly, the business could have put signs up for their customers to let them know about noise disturbance and that they were still open.

Work started around three to four weeks ago, and they have now started to make their way to working on the main seafront area near traders and the apartments.

Darren Lane, of Seasons bar, said the council had told him about the works a week beforehand by delivering a letter, but said it didn’t say what the work was going to be.

The Esplanade improvement plan. Picture: Vale of Glamorgan Council

“They just said there’s going to be works,” he added.

“They didn’t actually tell us there was going to be disruption.

“I think they could have done it in January, maybe.”

A Vale of Glamorgan Council spokesperson said: “The council wrote to all nearby businesses in late May, informing them that highway improvement work was shortly about to start on Penarth Esplanade and would last for around 10 weeks.

Signs have been put up near the Esplanade

“Traders were also given contact details should they have any specific questions about this work, which should significantly enhance the location.

“Parking arrangements are being improved to boost turnover and capacity, while highway and pavement resurfacing is also taking place. In addition, maintenance work on street lighting lanterns has been carried out, pedestrian crossings are to be upgraded and the ornamental railings along the seafront will be painted.”